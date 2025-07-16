Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 81,532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.79%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

