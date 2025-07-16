Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 308,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

KNSL opened at $477.64 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $366.92 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

