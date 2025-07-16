Ballentine Partners LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,263.20. This represents a 65.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This represents a 21.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 866,806 shares of company stock worth $104,910,027. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.57, a PEG ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

