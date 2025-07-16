Ballentine Partners LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after buying an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,729,000 after buying an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after buying an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after buying an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,595,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.