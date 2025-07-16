Ballentine Partners LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after buying an additional 203,921 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after buying an additional 682,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after buying an additional 791,157 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 595,325 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.0%

DAR opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.