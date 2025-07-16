Ballentine Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Masco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,463,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

