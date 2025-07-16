Ballentine Partners LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 172.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

