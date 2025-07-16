Ballentine Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

