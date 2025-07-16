Ballentine Partners LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333,530 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.48.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.