Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

