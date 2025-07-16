Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $337,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CUZ opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

