Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $128.62. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

