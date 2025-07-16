Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,566,000 after acquiring an additional 283,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lear by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after purchasing an additional 356,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,056,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.45.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $126.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.09%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800.24. The trade was a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

