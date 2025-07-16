Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 113,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE HII opened at $253.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.