Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 20 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $420,345,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.93.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,521. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $528.63 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.73, a P/E/G ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.91 and a 200-day moving average of $635.23.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

