Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,375 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

SLB stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

