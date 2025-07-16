Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 750 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 11.4% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 41.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 152,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American States Water Company has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $87.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

