Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zscaler by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Shares of ZS opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.15 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

