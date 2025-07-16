Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,519 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $49,048,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,180,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

