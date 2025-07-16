Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,195 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Landstar System by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $196.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.