Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,519 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The business had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Wendy’s and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

