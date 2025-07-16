Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Haleon alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 152.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 1.7%

HLN opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.