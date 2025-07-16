Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 3,456.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Down 0.7%

BSAC stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Banco Santander Chile has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $25.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 21.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSAC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Banco Santander Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

