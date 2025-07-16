Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 164.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 329.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 246.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.37. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

