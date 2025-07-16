Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,263.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,505.90 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,477.12 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,823.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,852.62. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

