Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,132,964,000 after buying an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after buying an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after buying an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,625,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after buying an additional 1,214,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.