Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Grid Transco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in National Grid Transco by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 120,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in National Grid Transco by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Down 0.2%

NGG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.27%.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.