Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,407 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 788,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 177,971 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sable Offshore stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SOC shares. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

