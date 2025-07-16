Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

