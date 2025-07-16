Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 357 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $131,350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,247,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

