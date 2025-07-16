Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

EW stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

