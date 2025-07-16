Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $325,000 Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Get Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.24 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.