Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

