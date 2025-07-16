Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.04 on Monday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

