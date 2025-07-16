Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.90 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,405.76. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634 in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

