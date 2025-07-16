Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $31,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 377.51% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

