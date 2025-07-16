Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 98,110 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $31,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.