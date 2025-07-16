BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

BBB Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.80 million. BBB Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBB. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 124.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

