Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 84,942 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 84,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $9,463,388.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,975,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,499,206.40. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, July 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 8,706 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $959,749.44.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 11,346 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,255,434.90.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 879 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $97,164.66.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 58,133 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $6,452,763.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 10,411 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $1,151,456.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 107,152 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $11,635,635.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 118,125 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $12,692,531.25.

On Thursday, June 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 125,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $13,233,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 12,543 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $1,322,408.49.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $51,000,000.00.

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. ServiceTitan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTAN. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

