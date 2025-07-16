Best Automotive Stocks To Research – July 13th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Salesforce, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of motor vehicles and related components. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, benefiting from potential dividends and capital appreciation. The value of automotive stocks can be influenced by factors such as consumer demand trends, technological innovation, regulatory changes, and raw material costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,205,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,042,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.51. 78,861,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,596,575. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. 8,805,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,271,379. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $237.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.53. 15,803,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,251,935. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $970.33. 1,939,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,204. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,003.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $982.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $258.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,004,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.86. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. 31,608,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,554,722. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Articles