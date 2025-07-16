Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Future FinTech Group, Core Scientific, and Applied Digital are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or support blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms involved in areas such as cryptocurrency mining, smart‐contract platforms, and decentralized finance infrastructure. As blockchain adoption grows, the performance of these stocks can reflect both technological advancements and broader market sentiment toward digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,172,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 31,241,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,754,150. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 4.57.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Shares of FTFT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 96,331,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,505. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 20,801,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,977,601. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 6.71.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,553,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,651,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

