Best Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – July 13th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated or headquartered in mainland China or Hong Kong and traded on domestic exchanges (Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong) as well as in international markets via instruments like American depositary receipts. They come in different classes—A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, red chips and P-chips—each subject to its own regulatory framework and investor eligibility rules. Investing in Chinese stocks offers exposure to China’s economic growth but also carries risks related to market volatility, currency fluctuations and government policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.82. The company had a trading volume of 680,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,157. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 182.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,223.62. The company had a trading volume of 118,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,546. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,165.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,195.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,787. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.51. 1,198,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,757. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 4,527,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,778. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Recommended Stories