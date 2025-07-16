BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.21. 180,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 341,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
