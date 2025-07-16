BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Director Thomas Jong Lee Acquires 222,222 Shares

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jong Lee purchased 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 222,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,999. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Price Performance

BMNR opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

