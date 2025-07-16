Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 59.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 238.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

BKH stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

