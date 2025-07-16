BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells $153,299.76 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $153,299.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,615,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126,675.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,385 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $502,349.55.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,505 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $156,363.90.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $279,944.67.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $33,196.98.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $381,356.79.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BFZ opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.