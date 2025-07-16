Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

