Brokerages Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target at $3.55

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUCD. BTIG Research set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LUCD stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.