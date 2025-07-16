Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

AECOM Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.