Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after buying an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 1.1%

CDW opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.57.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

